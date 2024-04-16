Chicago police search for Red Line station robbery suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery at the 63rd Street Red Line station last week.

The robbery took place just before 4 a.m. on April 7 at the station located at 220 W. 63rd Street. The suspects approached a CTA passenger and forcibly removed his cellphone and other property from his pockets, police said.

Police released images of the suspects.

Chicago Police Department

The male suspect was described as African American, approximately between 20 to 25 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, between 160 and 180 pounds and was wearing a tan-colored hoodie with green camouflage jacket and dark pants.

The female suspect was described as African American, approximately between 20 and 25 years old, and was wearing a black stocking hat, had long red dreadlocks, a white sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTip.com.