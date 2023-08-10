Coroner identifies 4 who died after shooting inside home near Crystal Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) – The four individuals who died after a shooting inside an unincorporated Crystal Lake home on Wednesday have been identified.

Lauren Smith-Song, 32, Chang Song, 73, Yuna Song, 49, and Jean Song, 44, all died in the incident.

All four people lived at the residence, according to the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

A fifth person, a woman, was also found seriously injured inside the home in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road. She called police and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said all five individuals were family members.

Police also said they believe the man was the "aggressor." The coroner's office said Jean Song was the only man out of those who died.

The sheriff's office and the Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) are investigating the shooting. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.