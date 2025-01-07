Crystal Lake dog found by drone in wooded area days after going missing heads home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Crystal Lake dog will spend the night in his home for the first time in over a week. Charlie was rescued by a high-tech drone after being lost in a wooded area for six days and was released Tuesday from an animal hospital.

Charlie, a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog, is headed home to Crystal Lake to heal after being missing for six days and in the hospital for two.

"Still don't believe it. He was missing for so long, and now he's right here little baby," said David Nowak

Kate Belmonte and David Nowak said last Monday morning they let Charlie out to go to the bathroom, but he never returned.

"it was pretty foggy that day, and I lost sight of him, which was not that far. So right away, I started calling him," Nowak said.

After days of posting flyers and searching, they couldn't find him, but they got some help from the company Smithicair, who searched by air using a thermal drone. After three days of searching by air, Charlie was found.

"Everyone just couldn't believe it," Belmonte said.

He had a fractured femur and was rushed to the Veterinary Specialty Center in Bannockburn for treatment. After two days and surgery, he's headed home with limited mobility.

His owners are joyous about the outcome and grateful to those who helped.

"We were so grateful to all the people in our neighborhood and the community. They were so supportive, so many people reached out. We couldn't believe it. Beyond our expectations. It meant so much," Belmonte said.

Charlie will be recovering for the next six to eight weeks. During that time, his owners said he will enjoy plenty of belly rubs and treats.