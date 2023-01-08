Watch CBS News
Crown Point, Indiana hosting Christmas tree bonfire tonight

By Jeramie Bizzle

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- The Christmas tree bonfire celebration is back in Crown Point, Indiana.

It's the first time since 2020 that it will be open to the public.

The tree burning starts at 6 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds near 121st Avenue and Court Street.

This family-friendly event also includes free hot chocolate and popcorn.

No more trees will be accepted as they are already collected for the bonfire.

