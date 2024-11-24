Crowds return to Chicago's Loop a day after shooting that wounded woman outside Macy's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the chaos that unfolded Saturday night—culminating in a shooting—crowds returned to the Loop on Sunday to take part in all the holiday festivities.

On Saturday, police said a 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of State and Washington streets shortly before 9 p.m. when an unknown male fired shots. The crime scene was right outside the flagship Macy's store at 111 N. State St.

After being wounded, the victim ran into Macy's. Video obtained by CBS News Chicago shows the 19-year-old being transported on a stretcher out of the department store.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was last listed in fair condition.

The shooting itself sparked a panic among the thousands that were in the area taking part in all the holiday festivities—including the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and parade on Michigan Avenue on the other side of the Chicago River—as well as the kickoff to the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza just a couple of blocks removed from the shooting scene.

Several people were seen taking cover behind concrete barricades at Christkindlmarket, and some even running into nearby businesses. It all unfolded just steps away from CBS News Chicago's offices at 22 W. Washington St., and the station's cameras captured some of the panic.

Despite the scary moments, the Chicago Loop Alliance—which uses street ambassadors and private security to keep the area safe—does not have any immediate plans to alter security as the holiday season gets into full swing.

"The CPD does have a holiday patrol, so there are officers on bikes patrolling up and down State Street and other major retail streets during the holiday season—so we feel like we're well protected," said Michael Edwards of the Chicago Loop Alliance. "This was just kind of a random one-off that this unfortunately happened."

As of late Sunday, no one was in custody in the downtown shooting the night before. Investigators were still reviewing much of the surveillance from the area.