Justice Department announces expanded crime gun intelligence center in Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced a new, expanded crime gun intelligence center at the ATF headquarters in Chicago Wednesday morning.  

The centers are centralized law enforcement hubs that focus exclusively on gun crimes.

"We are all in on reversing the rise in violent crime that started in 2020, during the pandemic," said Lisa Monaco, Deputy U.S. Attorney General.

The center's cutting-edge technology is linked to national databases to help develop leads and speed up the investigation of gun-related crimes.

The goal is to increase case clearance rates and drive down violent crime rates.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 11:59 AM CDT

