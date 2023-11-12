Watch CBS News
Man stabbed after crash on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed after being involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said, around 1:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man got into a minor traffic accident near 49th and Hermitage.

When he got out of his car to exchange information with the other driver, they got into an argument, and the other driver stabbed him and fled the scene.

The victim drove himself to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

