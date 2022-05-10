Crash involving semi-truck causing delays on Kennedy Expressway near Hubbard Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic delays are expected on the Kennedy Expressway after a crash involving a semi truck near Hubbard Street.
According to Illinois State Police, a manhole cover was lose on the expressway and a semi truck ran over it, causing a crash.
Crews repaired the manhole cover and all lanes are back open.
No injuries have been reported.
