Crash involving semi-truck causing delays on Kennedy Expressway near Hubbard Street

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic delays are expected on the Kennedy Expressway after a crash involving a semi truck near Hubbard Street. 

According to Illinois State Police, a manhole cover was lose on the expressway and a semi truck ran over it, causing a crash. 

Crews repaired the manhole cover and all lanes are back open. 

No injuries have been reported. 

First published on May 10, 2022 / 7:37 AM

