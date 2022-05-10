Crash involving semi-truck causing delays on Kennedy Expressway near Hubbard Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic delays are expected on the Kennedy Expressway after a crash involving a semi truck near Hubbard Street.

According to Illinois State Police, a manhole cover was lose on the expressway and a semi truck ran over it, causing a crash.

The IB Kennedy as seen from Chopper 2. Traffic is stacked solid into Hubbard’s Cave with emergency road repairs in the 3RL. Follow the worsening delays live at https://t.co/GygLNdN9W5 pic.twitter.com/sxWNoH8eNe — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 10, 2022

Crews repaired the manhole cover and all lanes are back open.

No injuries have been reported.