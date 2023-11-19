Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after crash involving Chicago police squad car on Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police responded to the scene of a crash involving one of their officers in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning. 

The crash happened near 47th and Damen. A light gray SUV was also involved in the crash.

At least one person was seen being put into the back of an ambulance.

It is unclear how many people were injured and what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 6:30 AM CST

