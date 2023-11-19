Investigation underway after crash involving Chicago police squad car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police responded to the scene of a crash involving one of their officers in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning.
The crash happened near 47th and Damen. A light gray SUV was also involved in the crash.
At least one person was seen being put into the back of an ambulance.
It is unclear how many people were injured and what led to the crash.
This is a developing story.
