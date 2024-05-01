St. Louis man charged with shooting two women in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A St. Louis man has been charged with shooting two women inside a home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Craig Messiah-Smith, 24, was arrested around 1:20 p.m.. Monday, just minutes after Chicago police said he shot two women, ages 30 and 31, inside a home in the 7400 block of South Ellis Avenue.

Both women were seriously injured, and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Messiah-Smith has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

He was due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.