Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Louis man charged with shooting two women in Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A St. Louis man has been charged with shooting two women inside a home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Craig Messiah-Smith, 24, was arrested around 1:20 p.m.. Monday, just minutes after Chicago police said he shot two women, ages 30 and 31, inside a home in the 7400 block of South Ellis Avenue.

Both women were seriously injured, and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Messiah-Smith has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

He was due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 12:05 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.