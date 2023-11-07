Craig Counsell Park sign outside Milwaukee defaced after Counsell is hired by Cubs

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS) -- Some Milwaukee Brewers fans are not taking the news well that Craig Counsell has left to become the new manager of the Cubs.

It may sting a little more since Counsell grew up in the Milwaukee area and played for the team. His dad, John Counsell, was even the Brewers' director of community affairs.

In the Milwaukee suburbs, it appears to have escalated to vandalism.

Police in the Milwaukee suburb of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin were investigating Tuesday after vandals made their mark at Craig Counsell Park – which was dedicated to Counsell in 2012.

Someone defaced the Little League park and playground sign with an obscene word just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported.

"I understand people are passionate and emotions are really high, but there is never a reason to do something like this," Josh Quinn, a Chicago native who has lived in Milwaukee County for many years now, told CBS 58. "To find out some yahoo went out there with whatever they had to deface a sign -- it's just not worth it. There's no reason for it."

But Quinn also told the station he understood the perspective of those who see Counsell as a hometown hero who has become a turncoat.

"When you have someone that is beloved, that's done great things for your team and the city, to leave and go to your rival -- even as a Chicago fan, I can understand how angry that is," Quinn told CBS 58.

On Monday, the Cubs relived former catcher David Ross of his managerial duties after four seasons and replaced him with Counsell. Counsell thus becomes the highest-paid manager in the game.

It's a deal reportedly worth $40 million over the next five years. That resets the market as the highest salary for any MLB manager ever.