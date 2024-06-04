CPS students lead annual Peace Walk promoting anti-violence initiatives

CHICAGO (CBS) —Students and teachers at a grade school in North Lawndale took their plea for peace to the streets of their neighborhood.

It was Daniel Webster Elementary School's fourth annual Peace Walk, and the anti-violence youth committee led the effort.

The group was formed after an eighth grader was the victim of gun violence in 2021.

Not only does the walk raise awareness, but it also gives students a voice as they call for action.

"We are building students' agency. We are building their social justice skills. We are building their community activism opportunities so they can see that they have the power to make a change," said school counselor Nilufar Rezai.

"I hope people come to the realization that it's time to stop the violence and become better people.

Dozens of people took part in the Peace Walk down Roosevelt Road.