CPS students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — For Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS News Chicago celebrates the rich Latino culture in Chicago and across the nation.

On Friday, a middle school in Gage Park kicked off its festivities for Hispanic Heritage Month. Students hit the stage to perform a re-enactment of "El Grito de Dolores."

It commemorates the call to arms that launched Mexico's war of independence from Spain. The CEO of CPS said it means a lot to him personally. 

"I'm so humbled to be in front of you as someone who came to this country at (the age of) six with parents with a second-grade education. I'm the oldest of 12, 10 of us are still alive. I'm the first in my family to finish high school, to finish university. And because of the support that I got from so many teachers at CPS, I was able to do that and my family followed me as well," said Pedro Martinez.

This is just the first of several celebrations that CPS has planned throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.   

