CPS still struggling to fill school bus driver positions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first day of school for the Chicago Public Schools is fast approaching – but CPS is struggling to fill hundreds of bus driver positions.

Right now, the district has 681 drivers ready to hit the road. That figure is slightly up from the 656 drivers they had last year.

Bus drivers will now earn a wage of $20 to $25 an hour.

The district estimates it will need $1,300 to transport 17,000 students this year.

The first day of school for CPS is Monday of next week.