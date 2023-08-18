Watch CBS News
Local News

CPS still struggling to fill school bus driver positions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPS still experiencing bus driver shortage
CPS still experiencing bus driver shortage 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first day of school for the Chicago Public Schools is fast approaching – but CPS is struggling to fill hundreds of bus driver positions.

Right now, the district has 681 drivers ready to hit the road. That figure is slightly up from the 656 drivers they had last year.

Bus drivers will now earn a wage of $20 to $25 an hour.

The district estimates it will need $1,300 to transport 17,000 students this year.

The first day of school for CPS is Monday of next week.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.