CPS says bus driver shortage impacting school year transportation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public Schools start the new year in less than three weeks, but a bus driver shortage means some families will need to find their own way to class.

In a letter to parents, CPS said they've only filled about half of the driver positions needed to provide transportation to students who qualify.

CPS officials said they're working really hard to accommodate as many students as possible, given the national bus driver shortage seen over the past few years now.

They are prioritizing their most vulnerable students and released a list of groups that will have transportation on August 21st for the first day of school. CPS said this includes,

Students with diverse learning needs

Students in temporary living situations

General education students who attend the same school as a diverse learner or sibling

As for students who don't qualify as a part of this list, those in general education, magnet, or selective programs who qualify for CPS transportation, parents are told CPS will be providing free CTA Ventra cards for eligible students and a companion pass for a parent or guardian.

The deadline to get a free Ventra card is August 11. In order to receive a Ventra card, families must fill out this form.

Questions can be emailed to transoptions@cps.edu.