CPS spending $76 million to expand security cameras at 331 schools

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public Schools are investing over $70 million to add and upgrade security cameras.

New cameras are one of the first steps of this safety plan and that $76.3 million investment will ensure that Chicago Public Schools will get those installed.

This will be under a three year installation plan, with the goal add the cameras at least 331 elementary and high schools throughout the city.

It comes after a number of violent shootings right outside of different schools on the west and south sides. Parents have been taking their concerns to school leaders hoping to see some initiative and urgency surrounding student safety.

Whitney Elementary already received new cameras back in December.

District leaders are expected to talk more about the three year plan at a news conference and plan to show us some of those new installments.