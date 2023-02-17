CPS high school students casting early ballots through 'Parade to the Polls' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS students old enough to vote will "Parade to the Polls" to cast their ballots in the Feb. 28 Chicago election.
Eight schools will participate between now and the day before election day.
Students at Solorio High School and Whitney Young High School will take part today.
They will hold a brief civics education rally, then walk or bus to the nearest early voting location.
