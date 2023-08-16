Watch CBS News
Local News

CPS hosting final back-to-school bashes this week

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPS final back to school bashes happening this week
CPS final back to school bashes happening this week 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's about that time to welcome students back to school.

Chicago Public Schools is hosting its final back-to-school bashes for families this week.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the event at Crane High School. They're happening across the city from Little Village to the Near West Side, Englewood, and Roseland.

It's free to attend with giveaways and important information on the new school year.

Additional details can be found on the Chicago Public Schools website.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 9:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.