CPS hosting final back-to-school bashes this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's about that time to welcome students back to school.

Chicago Public Schools is hosting its final back-to-school bashes for families this week.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the event at Crane High School. They're happening across the city from Little Village to the Near West Side, Englewood, and Roseland.

It's free to attend with giveaways and important information on the new school year.

Additional details can be found on the Chicago Public Schools website.