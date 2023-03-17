CPD issue alert after string of North Side business burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are advising businesses to secure their windows and locks after a string of burglaries on the city's North Side this week.

Police say thieves targeted bars, taverns, and restaurants in the Lincoln Park and North Center neighborhoods.

In each incident, two men forced their way into those businesses by using a pry tool to break door locks. Once inside, they damage cash registers and office file cabinets and took property from within before fleeing the scene on foot.

Incident times and locations:

1000 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12:48 AM

2400 block of North Halsted Street, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 12:04 AM- 5:15 PM

1800 block of W Irving Park Road, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 3:15 AM

1900 block of W Byron Street, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 3:48 AM

3900 block of N Lincoln Avenue, Thursday, March 15-16, 2023, from 11:27 PM-9:30 AM

4300 block of N Lincoln Avenue, Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 1:00-8:00 AM

4300 block of N Lincoln Avenue, Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 AM

4600 block N Lincoln Avenue, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 5:27 AM

Police described the suspects as African American men each wearing a light-color hoodie, light color backpack, and black pants.

What you can do:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.