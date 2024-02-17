Chicago police warn of nearly a dozen burglaries involving businesses, work vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning on Saturday to businesses after 11 burglaries were reported across the city.

Police say thieves targeted plumbing and electrical businesses during January and February with the latest happening on Wednesday. The burglaries happened in the North Center, Lincoln Park, Portage Park, Humboldt Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the thieves would break doors or windows of the business and work vehicles before removing property from inside including plumbing and electric equipment. The vehicles include ones parked either in front of the business or on residential streets, police said.

Incident times and locations:

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 18 at 6 a.m.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue from Jan. 18 to Feb. 13 between 6 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue on Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of North Central Avenue on Feb.7 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 at 5:00 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 12 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of West Hirsh Street on Feb. 14 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of West Hirsh Street on Feb. 14 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of West Chicago Avenue on Feb. 14 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of North Keystone Avenue on Feb. 14 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue on Feb. 14 at 3:14 a.m.

The burglars were described as three African American males wearing dark clothing.

What you can do:

Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call the police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives - Property Crimes Area 3 at 312-744-8263, Area 4 at 312-746-8253, and Area 5 at 312-746-7394.