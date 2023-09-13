Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for suspect who escaped police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were searching Tuesday night for a suspect who had escaped police custody at the 4th District police station on the city's far South Side.

CPD said there was a search near the station at 103rd Street and Luella Avenue for the 23-year-old nonviolent offender.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

