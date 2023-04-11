Commission begins to seek public input on CPD superintendent search

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Tuesday evening, community members had their first chance to voice what they want to see in a new Chicago police superintendent.

The forum was scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood at the Kehrein Center for the Arts. The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will pick a final three candidates to recommend to mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to permanently fill the job.

They commission said public input will be a big part of the process.

The public input process comes nearly a month after former Supt. David Brown stepped down, a move he announced he would make the day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot failed to make this month's runoff election.