Chicago police warn about string of business burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of burglaries on the city's Northwest Side last month.

The burglaries occurred overnight in the Belmont Cragin, Belmont Heights, and East Albany Park neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, four to five males, wearing dark clothing, face masks, and gloves, broke the front glass door or side window of the business before entering and going after cash boxes and registers. The group then fled in a black Nissan Altima.

Incident dates and locations:

5300 block of West Belmont Avenue between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. Oct. 27 (Belmont Cragin)

5300 block of West Belmont Avenue between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 am Oct. 27 (Belmont Cragin)

3100 block of West Montrose Avenue on Oct. 27 at 2:55 a.m. (East Albany Park)

3700 block of North Harlem Avenue between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 3 a.m. Oct. 27 (Belmont Heights)

5100 block of West Diversey on Oct. 27 at 5:51 a.m. (Belmont Cragin)

Police are advising businesses:

Immediately report suspicious activity.

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses

Ensure that surveillance cameras are functional and recording

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information

If you have any information, please contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.