CPD shuts down Persona Lounge after security guard kills coworker during private event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have shut down a Loop bar, after a security guard shot and killed his co-worker during a private event early Sunday morning.

The owner of Persona Lounge said she will surrender the business license and has no plans to reopen. The summary closure said the business at Wells and Van Buren poses a public safety threat.

This after at least three people were shot and killed nearby this year.

