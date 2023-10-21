Chicago police seeking to identify man, car in connection to incident on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man and car last seen in the Lawndale neighborhood earlier this month.

The search comes following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Oct. 6 in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road. Details about the incident were not disclosed.

CPD released images of the unknown suspect, described as an African American man between 25 and 30 years of age, around 6 feet tall, 250 to 300 pounds with black hair, and wearing a black face cover, black shirt, and black pants.

Chicago Police Department

What you can do:

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or the vehicle can contact Detective Jones at the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at 312-746-8252.