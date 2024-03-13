Chicago police seeking armed group in Northwest Side robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a group in connection to three armed robberies on the Northwest Side.

The robberies happened on Sunday and Monday morning in the Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods.

Incident times and locations:

2200 block of North Leavitt Avenue on March 10, at 6:53 a.m.

1600 block of North Elston Avenue on March 11, at 4:31 a.m.

1900 block of W. North Ave. on March 11, at 4:54 a.m.

In each incident, three or four offenders would exit a 2016 Black Infiniti G37 sedan, approach the victims, threaten with a handgun, and take personal property.

In one robbery, the group pulled the victim out of their vehicle and slammed them to the ground - causing injury to their right shoulder, police said.

The robbers were described as African American between 17 and 25 years of age with slim builds and wearing black ski masks.

The Infiniti was bearing Illinois Plate #9528382.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.