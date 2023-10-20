Chicago police seek 2 suspects in robbery on CTA Green Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for two men who robbed a passenger on a CTA Green Line train last month.

Police said on Sept. 26, around noon, the offenders approached the victim before beating and choking him, taking his personal belongings, and fleeing the scene.

The men were said to be between the ages of 25 and 40. Images released by police show one of the suspects wearing a gray hoodie with ripped blue jeans and a black face mask. The other was wearing a red, white, and black hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Central at 312-745-4706.