Chicago police seek suspect, car in connection to 2020 South Shore homicide

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify the suspect and car in connection to the homicide of a 50-year-old woman in South Shore.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22, 2020, in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue.

Video by CPD shows the suspect pulling over and removing the license plates from the car before reentering and driving off.

Homicide | 7300 block of S. Bennett | RD #JD161148 | 02/22/2020 I Chicago Police Department by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com

February 14, 2024

