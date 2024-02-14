Chicago police seek suspect, car in connection to 2020 South Shore homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify the suspect and car in connection to the homicide of a 50-year-old woman in South Shore.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22, 2020, in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue.

Video by CPD shows the suspect pulling over and removing the license plates from the car before reentering and driving off.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com