Chicago police seek group in South Side shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking to identify four men who shot at three others, killing one in the Chatham neighborhood earlier this month.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on May 5 in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said three men were near the sidewalk when they were approached by the four suspects, who pulled out handguns and fired shots.

The first victim, 25, was struck in the arm, leg, and foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A second victim, 26, was struck in the foot and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The third victim, 36, was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to U of C, where he was pronounced dead. 

The suspects left the scene in two dark-colored SUVs.

They were described as four African American males between the ages of 15 and 25.

Homicide | 7900 Block of South Cottage Grove Ave. |May 05, 2024|RD# JH251536 by Chicago Police on YouTube

CPD says if seen, not to approach them but to call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective McNicholas at the Bureau of Detectives — Area 2 at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 12:52 PM CDT

