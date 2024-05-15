Chicago police seek driver, car in hit-and-run near Metra Clybourn station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators said the pedestrian was crossing Armitage Avenue near the Metra Clybourn train station Friday just before 6 p.m. That's when a westbound black four-door Mercedes-Benz E Class, between 2003 and 2009, hit them and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle and/or its driver is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.