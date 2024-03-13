Chicago police searching for missing boy, 13, last seen in Auburn Gresham

Chicago police seek missing boy, 13, last seen in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy last seen over the weekend in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Antoine Jones didn't come home Saturday night after going to the corner store at 79th and Wood around 6:30 p.m., police said.

He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Jones was wearing a Members Only jacket with cartoon characters on it, gray jogging pants, and black and gray gym shoes.

CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.