Police searching for gray SUV, driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Chatham

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a man who was crossing the street in Chatham.

Police said the victims was hit by a gray SUV just before 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 79th Street.

The 59-year-old victim, identified as Eric Ray of Bollingbrook, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 4:55 AM

