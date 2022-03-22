CPD Police Supt. Brown says homicides, shootings down compared to March 2021

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said crime in the city appears to be improving compared to this month last year.

Brown said homicides are down 17% this month, compared to March of last year.

It's the same story for shootings.

He said shootings are down 14% this month.

When it comes to illegal guns in Chicago Brown says more than 2,200 are now off the streets this year alone.

But many crimes remain under investigation, like the shooting Monday afternoon in Chatham that sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

Police announced a 19-year-old is now facing two felony charges in that shooting. But while he's charged in connection to the incident and the weapon used, police say he wasn't exactly involved in the shooting.

The 11-year-old victim is in good condition at comer children's hospital.