CPD: Beware of phony, but violent BMW seller on Facebook

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people in Englewood about a criminal posing as someone selling a car.

He's already attacked people at four locations. Three of the crimes happened Sun. Feb. 11 alone.

Police said the man claims he's selling a BMW on Facebook Marketplace.

Then when he meets the victim, he pulls out a gun and robs them.  

First published on February 12, 2024 / 4:31 PM CST

