CPD: Beware of phony, but violent BMW seller on Facebook
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people in Englewood about a criminal posing as someone selling a car.
He's already attacked people at four locations. Three of the crimes happened Sun. Feb. 11 alone.
Police said the man claims he's selling a BMW on Facebook Marketplace.
Then when he meets the victim, he pulls out a gun and robs them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.