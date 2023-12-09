2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed at gunpoint, source says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two off-duty Chicago police officers were robbed in the South Loop around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police said three women were robbed by a man with a gun on 23rd Street near Wabash.

A police source told CBS 2 that the man stole the police stars, IDs, and FOID cards from the two off-duty women officers.

The suspect drove off on a motorcycle and has not been arrested.