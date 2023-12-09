Watch CBS News
Local News

2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed at gunpoint, source says

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed at gunpoint, source says
2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed at gunpoint, source says 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two off-duty Chicago police officers were robbed in the South Loop around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police said three women were robbed by a man with a gun on 23rd Street near Wabash.

A police source told CBS 2 that the man stole the police stars, IDs, and FOID cards from the two off-duty women officers.

The suspect drove off on a motorcycle and has not been arrested.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 10:17 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.