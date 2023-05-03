Hundreds of Chicago police officers to receive new bulletproof vests
CHICAGO (CBS) - Chicago police officers are getting brand new bulletproof vests on Wednesday.
The 500 vests will be handed out at an event later today.
The Chicago police memorial foundation bought the vests with help from Congressman Mike Quigley who helped secure funding.
The Chicago Police Memorial Fund began its initiative in 2014 to get more officers bulletproof vests and has bought more than 13 thousand thanks to donations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.