Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of Chicago police officers to receive new bulletproof vests

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD officers receiving new bulletproof vests
CPD officers receiving new bulletproof vests 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) - Chicago police officers are getting brand new bulletproof vests on Wednesday.

The 500 vests will be handed out at an event later today.  

The Chicago police memorial foundation bought the vests with help from Congressman Mike Quigley who helped secure funding.

The Chicago Police Memorial Fund began its initiative in 2014 to get more officers bulletproof vests and has bought more than 13 thousand thanks to donations.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.