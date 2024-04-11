Watch CBS News
CPD officers honored for solving the murder of beloved Chicago resident

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday, 12 Chicago police officers were recognized for their work to solve the murder of a beloved South Side resident.

The results of the team's coordinated and skilled efforts are rewarding and disturbing simultaneously.

Back in September, 86-year-old Charles Hobson was shot and killed by a pair of thieves trying to steal his car.

As some officers tried to save Hobson's life, detectives and members of the vehicle hijacking task force worked together to track down the suspects.

In the end, two teenagers were charged with Hobson's murder. 

April 11, 2024

