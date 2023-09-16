Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested for hitting CPD officers with stick in Little Village

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were arrested after attacking Chicago police officers in Little Village Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:03 a.m., officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue when someone approached and attempted to batter the officers.

As officers attempted to subdue the offender, another person intervened and struck an officer with a heavy wooden stick.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. 

The two offenders were placed into custody.

Charges are pending.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.