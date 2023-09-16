2 arrested for hitting CPD officers with stick in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were arrested after attacking Chicago police officers in Little Village Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:03 a.m., officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue when someone approached and attempted to batter the officers.

As officers attempted to subdue the offender, another person intervened and struck an officer with a heavy wooden stick.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The two offenders were placed into custody.

Charges are pending.