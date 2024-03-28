Chicago police officers find man shot to death inside car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed inside a car in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to a person shot and found the victim in a white sedan unresponsive just after midnight in the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye area and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by Area 1 detectives.