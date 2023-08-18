Chicago police officer faces more charges of sexual assault, child pornography

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer who was already facing charges of sexually abusing a minor is facing several more charges of sexual assault, child pornography, and more offenses related to incidents with three victims.

Prosecutors said the victims were 23, 14, and 13 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

The defendant, David Deleon, 30, has been a Chicago police officer since 2017 and, while currently employed by the department, is not being paid due to the pending case against him from March.

In that case, he was arrested by Norridge police in relation to an aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 17-year-old victim on March 25. Investigators seized Deleon's cell phone, which contained evidence of "multiple crimes against children," according to Cook County prosecutors.

The phone was turned over to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Investigators learned "numerous" boys were "hanging out" at Deleon's home in Chicago at various times. Photos and videos showed the sexual abuse or assault of three victims between November 2021 and March 2023.

Investigators found several images they said depicted various forms of abuse by Deleon, including some photos and videos taken while the victims were asleep. Cook County police also said the videos show him with the victims as they consumed alcohol, smoked tobacco, and handled guns.

Deleon was arrested on Thursday outside his home. Police identified him in the videos by a scar and birthmark on his left hand. Investigators also found bed sheets and pillowcases that matched those seen in videos from Deleon's phone.

In all, Deleon is facing eight new charges, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 18, unauthorized video recording, and manufacturing and possession of child pornography.

He is being held without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for September 6.