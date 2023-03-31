Chicago police officer charged with sexual abuse of a child in Norridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexually abusing a child this past weekend in northwest suburban Norridge.

Norridge police and said, on Monday, officers took a report from a child who said they had been sexually abused in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Harlem Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Police have not revealed the child's age or gender. According to court records, the attack happened in the parking lot of the Harlem Irving Plaza mall.

The victim said they knew the attacker, and identified him as 30-year-old David Deleon, a Chicago police officer.

The child was interviewed in conjunction with the Cook County Children's Advocacy Center, and detectives contacted CPD internal affairs, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and Cook County prosecutors, police said.

Detectives questioned Deleon on Wednesday, and took him into custody on felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery in a public way.

According to the criminal complaint against Deleon, he groped the victim, and then struck the victim in the head.

"This is an unfortunate incident where the public trust of the police had the possibility to be tarnished but due to the diligent and hard work of the Norridge Investigations Unit that trust was restored. The Norridge Police wants the public to understand that we will investigate every case to the fullest and go where the facts lead us, no matter who the offender may be. If you are the victim of sexual assault or know someone, who is you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE for resources and assistance," Norridge police said in a statement.

Chicago police said Deleon has been relieved of his police powers.

Deleon made his first court appearance on Friday in Rolling Meadows, and was released on $10,000 bond. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim, or anyone under age 18, and to surrender his Firearm Owner's Identification card and any firearms to Norridge police.

He is due back in court on April 28.