CPD officer exchange gunfire with suspect while arresting 2 others in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man fires shots at Chicago police officers while they were arresting two other men during a street stop in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police say around 10:52 p.m. Saturday, officers were conducting an investigatory street stop, in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, where two men were placed into custody for each being in possession of a handgun.

During the stop, two unknown men were observed standing at the mouth of the alley.

One of those men fired shots at the police. An officer returned fire.

No one was hit and no other injuries were reported.

Officers pursued the unknown suspects, and they were placed into custody moments later. Another handgun was recovered.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) and Area four detectives are investigating.