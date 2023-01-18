Police seek to identify suspect in November shooting in Wentworth Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city's South Side back in November.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed on Nov. 11, in the 200 block of West 38th Place in Wentworth Gardens around 1:12 p.m.

Police released images and video of the suspect who was driving a 2016 Nissan Juke at the time of the shooting.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.