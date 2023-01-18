Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek to identify suspect in November shooting in Wentworth Gardens

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city's South Side back in November.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed on Nov. 11, in the 200 block of West 38th Place in Wentworth Gardens around 1:12 p.m.

Police released images and video of the suspect who was driving a 2016 Nissan Juke at the time of the shooting.

Homicide | 200 block of West 38th Pl | RD #JF470821 | 11/11/2022 by Chicago Police on YouTube
wentworth-gardens-shooting-different-angle.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.   

First published on January 18, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.