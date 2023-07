CPD warns of business burglaries on the North Side

CPD warns of business burglaries on the North Side

CPD warns of business burglaries on the North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police after a string of North Side break-ins.

Police said eight businesses had been burglarized since June 26th.

In each incident, the offender smashes through a glass door to get inside during the overnight hours and then steals cash from the register.