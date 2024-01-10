Chicago police looking to identify male found in Greater grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a person found last week in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The unknown male was found just before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, in the 1200 block of East 73rd Street.

He was described as between 17 and 25 years of age, standing at 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds with a medium skin complexion. He also has dreads with blonde tips and was wearing a t-shirt with blue and yellow Asian lettering with a portrait on the front with black/grayish jeans with patches and size 10 US Nike, Jordan gym shoes that were red, black, and white.

Police said two key fobs belonging to a Dodge and Porsche were found on him. He is currently hospitalized.

Clothing and items belonging to the person found in Greater Crossing on Jan. 5: Chicago Police Department Chicago Police Department

The found person was in the company of two other males on Jan. 3. They were wearing red outer garments and were seen in the location of 130 E. 71 Street at the BP gas station, police said.

Anyone with any information on the found person or the two other individuals is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department, Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or contact 911.