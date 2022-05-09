CPD investigates three attacks, including one sexual assault, in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three women were attacked and one sexually assaulted.

CBS 2's Tara Molina from Logan Sqaure where the incident was been reported. Some area residents are just now are learning about three attacks in the past month.

The latest attack took place just this past weekend. On Saturday, a woman was grabbed from behind, a black bag placed over her head.

The attacks are all within blocks of North Humboldt Boulevard in Logan Square. The same man believed to be behind all three.

A 39-year-old woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight last Friday afternoon. Police said a man followed her into her building, grabbing her, throwing her head against the wall before sexually assaulting her.

Hours later, on Saturday, around 3:30 in the morning that same man attacked again, following a 36-year-old woman entering her building, grabbing her and putting a black bag over her head. Police said she fought him, screaming and he then ran off.

With the first attack, weeks earlier on April 11, the man got into a building, knocking on a 36-year-old woman's door asking if she knew if someone lived in the building. He eventually tried to force himself into her home. When he failed, police said he pepper-sprayed her before running from her building.

He's described as a 170 pound man, between 5'6" and 5'10" wearing dark clothing, a surgical mask and a what police called a construction or specifically-Amazon vest.



The Chicago police said no one is in custody and they're still investigating.