Police searching for man who attacked 3 women, sexually assaulted one in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents in Logan Square of a man wearing a delivery vest who sexually assaulted one woman and made attempts on two others.

Each attack happened between the 1600 and 2000 blocks of North Humboldt Boulevard.

The first was in April when the man entered a building and tried to get into a woman's home. He pepper sprayed her before running off.

Then on Friday afternoon a woman was sexually assaulted after being followed into her building.

Saturday morning a woman was attacked while entering her building after 3 a.m. The attacker put a bag over her head, but she screamed and ran.

In each case the man was described as wearing etiher an Amazon or construction vest, wearing dark closthing and a surgical mask.