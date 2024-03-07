Chicago police issue alert of South Side carjacking, armed robberies

Armed group carjacks victim, drives around robbing 3 others on South Side

Armed group carjacks victim, drives around robbing 3 others on South Side

Armed group carjacks victim, drives around robbing 3 others on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents about a carjacking and armed robberies on the city's South and Far South Sides on Wednesday.

According to police, three robbers took a car at gunpoint from one of the victims before driving around and robbing lone pedestrians of their property.

In each incident, at least one of the robbers was armed with a handgun, police said.

The robberies happened in the areas of:

10000 block of South Michigan in Roseland

7700 block of South Prairie in Greater Grand Crossing

8900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham

900 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham

The offenders were described as three African American males between 16 and 18 years of age standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing black ski masks. Each offender was possibly armed with handguns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area South at 312-747-8273.