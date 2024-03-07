Chicago police issue alert of South Side carjacking, armed robberies
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents about a carjacking and armed robberies on the city's South and Far South Sides on Wednesday.
According to police, three robbers took a car at gunpoint from one of the victims before driving around and robbing lone pedestrians of their property.
In each incident, at least one of the robbers was armed with a handgun, police said.
The robberies happened in the areas of:
- 10000 block of South Michigan in Roseland
- 7700 block of South Prairie in Greater Grand Crossing
- 8900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham
- 900 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham
The offenders were described as three African American males between 16 and 18 years of age standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing black ski masks. Each offender was possibly armed with handguns, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area South at 312-747-8273.