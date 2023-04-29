Police search for suspect in connection with 9 armed robberies on West Side

CPD seek suspect in 9 armed robberies on West Side

CPD seek suspect in 9 armed robberies on West Side

CPD seek suspect in 9 armed robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A robber targeting people along one block in the Austin neighborhood struck again this week.

Chicago police say the thief walks up to people near Kinzie and Laramie, demands their stuff, and even hits them. CPD says in a few incidents, the robber carjacked ride-share drivers and took their belongings.

These nine robberies happened between March 27 and this past Thursday.

• 5200 block of West Ferdinand on March 27, 2023, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Kinzie on April 09, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Kinzie on April 16, 2023, at 9:40 p.m.

• 400 block of North Laramie on April 21, 2023, between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 21, 2023, at 9:00 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 21, 2023, at 10:45 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Kinzie on April 26, 2023, at 9:40 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 27, 2023, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

• 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspect but say he is a Black man between 14-25 years old, standing between 5 foot 4 and 5 foot 10 and weighing between 140 to 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives a 312-746-8253.