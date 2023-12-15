Chicago police issue alert of 3 armed robberies in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after three reported armed robberies in Hyde Park.

The robberies happened on Tuesday between 9:40 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Incident times and locations:

5100 block of South Greenwood Avenue at 9:40 p.m.

5000 block of South Cornell Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

5200block of South Cornell Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

The offender was described as an African-American man between 20 and 30 years of age, between 6 feet and 6-foot-4 in height, 170-180 pounds, and wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.